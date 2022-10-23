All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
COLORFUL's iGame RTX 4090 Neptune: huge 630W max TGP, highest of all RTX 4090s

COLORFUL's custom iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Neptune graphics card has the highest TGP of any GeForce RTX 4090 on the market, with a max TGP of 630W.

Published Oct 23, 2022 7:43 PM CDT
1 minute & 48 seconds read time

COLORFUL has one of the best air-cooled GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards that money can buy, with its custom iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Vulcan OC-V impressing me so much in my review... but, what about the liquid-cooled iGame RTX 4090 Neptune OC?

The new custom COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Neptune OC graphics card has the highest TGP of any GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards on the market, with the iGame RTX 4090 Neptune OC driving up to a huge 630W TGP. There are plenty of models that are under 500W, and a few over 500W... but this is the first to hit a huge 635W.

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Neptune OC graphics card is similar to MSI's custom GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X, but COLORFUL has a bigger AIO cooler. MSI is using a 240mm AIO cooler on its RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X, whereas COLORFUL has a larger 360mm AIO cooler on its iGame RTX 4090 Neptune OC graphics card.

Given that it has a huge 635W TGP, the company is recommending that users who purchase the monster new iGame RTX 4090 Neptune OC, has (or buy a new) 1000W+ power supply. In all of my testing, I didn't see any custom RTX 4090 breach 600W, but things could be different on this beast... I need to get my hands-on it, ASAP.

We shouldn't expect COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Neptune OC graphics card to be the record-setter for its 635W TGP, with GALAX's new GeForce RTX 4090 HOF (Hall of Fame) will probably rock dual 16-pin 12VHPWR power connectors that will allow 1200W+ driving into the card. Ooooh boy.

In the image above, Expreview pushed the GeForce RTX 4090 Neptune OC, and then ran 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme, but I've benched overclocked RTX 4090 cards and breached 20K in TSE... so these results aren't impressive to me. Although, the 635W TGP... yeah I want to get some play time with that.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, colorful.cn, expreview.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

