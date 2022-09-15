All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GALAX teases 'New Serious?' in a new tweet, which could be a new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card in its 'Serious Gaming/SG' family of cards.

GALAX teases 'New Serious' GPU: GeForce RTX 4090 SG could be serious
Published Sep 15, 2022 9:20 PM CDT
GALAX has just teased its new "Serious Gaming" graphics card in a mysterious tweet, where it tells gamers to "not panic" and that we could see a "New Serious" soon.

NVIDIA is about to announce its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and new GeForce RTX 4090, and GeForce RTX 4080 16GB and RTX 4080 12GB graphics cards... so it makes sense that GALAX is teasing a "New Serious" which should refer to the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 SG graphics card in the coming weeks and months.

GALAX has its GeForce RTX 3090 SG graphics card in some markets, which is interesting -- and damn beasty -- with an optional fourth fan that can be attached to the back of the card.

GALAX teases 'New Serious' GPU: GeForce RTX 4090 SG could be serious 02 | TweakTown.comGALAX teases 'New Serious' GPU: GeForce RTX 4090 SG could be serious 03 | TweakTown.com

GALAX's current-gen RTX 3090 SG with an optional fourth fan on the back!

There's a triple-fan cooler on the front of the GALAX RTX 3090 SG, but if you want some additional cooling (and a few more MHz) then the fourth fan on the card can be attached.

I'd expect an even more monstrous design for the GALAX RTX 4090 SG, because it wouldn't be a new serious if GALAX isn't taking their new Serious Gaming seriously.

NVIDIA should be announcing its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture at its upcoming GTC 2022 event, where the company has announced its new "GeForce Beyond" special broadcast, where we're expecting to see the new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards announced (at least one: the new GeForce RTX 4090).

We should expect GALAX to unveil its new GeForce RTX 4090 SG in the coming weeks, hopefully, next week once NVIDIA unveils its new Ada Lovelace family of cards.

