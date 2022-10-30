GALAX has the most custom GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs than ANY other AIB

We all know there are a bunch of AIB partners that sell NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards, AMD Radeon graphics cards, and just a few are now on the market selling Intel Arc graphics cards... but who leads the pack in terms of the number of custom cards made?

That would be GALAX.

GALAX makes an incredible 187 different designs of NVIDIA's previous-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, which is a staggering amount of cards. We have the big AIBs like COLORFUL, ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ZOTAC... while EVGA is still on the list with 63 different GeForce RTX 30 series GPU designs, but zero going forward as EVGA terminated its relationship with NVIDIA.

There are a LOT of custom AIB designs, that's for sure! (source: VideoCardz)

Do keep in mind that GAINWARD and GALAX are both owned by Palit, which is another AIB partner that makes graphics cards for NVIDIA. Still, it doesn't take away from the fact that AIB partners have been making a crazy amount of GeForce RTX 30 series designs, while there are only a handful of AIB partners making custom AMD Radeon RX series graphics cards.

The only AIB partner that is even coming close to having the same amount of custom Radeon RX series GPUs is MSI and PowerColor, both tying with 39 different AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs. GIGABYTE comes in second with 36 different cards, XFX and SAPPHIRE aren't far behind with 33 and 32 custom AMD Radeon RX 6000 series designs, respectively.

But... how do Intel's new Arc A-series GPUs line up? We have just 4 different AIB partners selling Intel Arc Alchemist desktop GPUs with GUNNIR, ASRock, Acer, and MSI selling Intel Arc A-series GPUs. We could expect more, but I really doubt it considering Intel won't have many cards to sell until (maybe) the next-gen Battlemage GPU arrives sometime in 2023, or 2024.

We should absolutely expect this list to explode in the next 6-18 months, with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" and AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA 3" graphics cards. I'm sure we'll see even more designs, as the cards continue to release.

NVIDIA has the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 out, but the new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB isn't far away now, after that we'll see the flood of GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs that will be releasing alongside the new RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series cards from AMD.