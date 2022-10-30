BIOSTAR intros flagship Z790 VALKYRIE motherboard, Raptor Lake ready

BIOSTAR has just unleashed its new flagship Z790 VALKYRIE motherboard, featuring Intel's new Z790 chipset which includes support for Intel's just-launched 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and PCIe 5.0 GPUs and PCIe 5.0 SSDs of the future.

The new BIOSTAR Z790 VALKYRIE motherboard joins the rest of BIOSTAR's new 700-series motherboards, featuring a beautiful design that the company says "exuberates the pinnacle" of BIOSTAR's product design and technical prowess.

BIOSTAR's new Z790 VALKYRIE motherboard

We have support for the new LGA1700-based Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs, DDR5 memory that BIOSTAR says the new Z790 VALKYRIE is good for up to 128GB of DDR5-7800 memory with some insane overclocking. You'll want a high-end Intel Core i9-13900K processor to go along with it, especially if you're pushing up to that insane DDR5-7800 point.

Joining the Raptor Lake and DDR5 memory party is PCIe 5.0 support for both future-gen graphics cards, and PCIe 5.0-enabled SSDs that are coming soon, pushing 10GB/sec without an issue. BIOSTAR is also using signature features including Digital PWM and 105A Dr. MOS power delivery systems that provide superior power efficiency, enhanced performance at higher switching frequencies, and more.

BIOSTAR has packed out the I/O for its new Z790 VALKYRIE motherboard: 1 x DP1.4 connector, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, a bunch of USB 3.2 Gen2 ports with DP, and so much more. The BIOSTAR Z790 VALKYRIE motherboard is fully packed inside and out, ready to take your gaming PC to the next level.

