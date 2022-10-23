All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels to rise less than a percent in 2022

The widening expansion of electric vehicles and renewable energy is helping curb CO2 emissions from fossil fuels around the world, researchers say.

Global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels to rise less than a percent in 2022
Published Oct 23, 2022 1:58 AM CDT
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

Carbon dioxide emissions caused by fossil fuel burning will rise by under 1% in 2022, a fraction of the 2021 results, according to an International Energy Agency (IEA) study.

CO2 emissions are growing at a slower rate in 2022 than what was predicted - and it looks like clean technology is beginning to show its usefulness 01 | TweakTown.com
2

CO2 emissions are growing at a slower rate in 2022 than what was predicted - and it looks like clean technology is beginning to show its usefulness

CO2 emissions are expected to increase by 300 million metric tons in 2022 to a total of 33.8 billion tons. However, it's a noticeable drop from the 2 billion tons added in 2021. The report predicts CO2 emissions from 2022 could have reached 1 billion tons without renewable energy adoption rising.

Here are the largest CO2 emitters in the world: China, United States, European Union, India, Russia, and Japan lead the list - all of those countries account for almost half the global human population. Looking back to 1990, the EU is the sector best at reducing greenhouse gases, dropping 27.3% lower than 1990 metrics.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many countries were left to find something other than Russian natural gas supplies. Although there has been a temporary uptick in coal usage since the war began, it looks like solar and wind are helping also fill the void.

Here is what Fatih Birol, executive director at IEA, had to say:

"This means that CO2 emissions are growing far less quickly this year than some people feared - and that policy actions by governments are driving real structural changes in the energy economy. Those changes are set to accelerate thanks to the major clean energy policy plans that have advanced around the world in recent months."

Solar and wind power generated more than 700 terawatt-hours of energy in 2022. That figure is enough for 67 million American households to have power enough for a year.

Governments are creating policies to motivate companies to improve emissions or entice consumers to try an EV.

Buy at Amazon

Metal Poster Retro Tin Sign CO2 Save our World Carbon Dioxide Greenhouse Gas

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.78
$9.78--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/23/2022 at 1:58 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:iea.org, scientificamerican.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.