All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NASA's Hubble telescope captures something 'surprising' with DART asteroid

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has photographed the asteroid that NASA recently collided a spacecraft into, showing twin tails much like a comet.

NASA's Hubble telescope captures something 'surprising' with DART asteroid
Published Oct 21, 2022 1:47 AM CDT
2 minutes & 2 seconds read time

NASA's now 32-year-old Hubble Space Telescope has been snapping photographs of the asteroid NASA recently collided its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft into.

Hubble images the Didymos-Dimorphos System 01 | TweakTown.com
3

Hubble images the Didymos-Dimorphos System

The new set of images has been released on NASA's social channels as well as its blog, where the space agency explains that Hubble has conducted repeated observations of the target asteroid Dimorphos over the last couple of weeks, and with these observations, researchers have been able to present a much more accurate picture of the debris caused by DART's impact. According to NASA, Hubble's observations showcase the debris declining in brightness and expanding out deeper into space, which was expected.

After the initial impact, Hubble has made eighteen observations of DART's aftermath, and from those observations, researchers identified something unexpected - a twin tail that formed between October 2 and October 8. NASA explains that the twin tail is made of ejected material following DART's impact and that similar behavior is iconic for active comets and asteroids, which Dimorphos is neither of. The space agency writes that the relationship between the comet-like tail and other features post-DART impact is still unknown and that teams are currently working on this to understand how the second tail formed.

For those that don't know, NASA's DART mission was deemed an overall success as the space agency's goal of altering the orbit of Dimorphos by 73 seconds or more was easily achieved as the results from the mission indicated that Dimorphos' orbit around its larger companion asteroid Didymos was reduced by 32 minutes, meaning DART surpassed the minimum mission success requirement by a staggering 25 times.

Halley's Comet 02 | TweakTown.com
3

Halley's Comet

If you are still struggling to understand the implications of NASA's DART mission and what it involved, famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson recently explained the mission during an interview while also providing insights into what DART's success means for the future of asteroid deflection.

In other space news, an astronaut has snapped a phenomenal image of two bright blue blobs in Earth's atmosphere, while officials have commented on the purported multiple UFO sightings that have been reported over Ukraine, with many of the officials debunking Ukrainian scientific papers.

Buy at Amazon

NASA's Hubble telescope spots twin tails on asteroid hit by spacecraft

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/21/2022 at 1:58 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.