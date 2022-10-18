Parler to be acquired by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is acquiring the free speech platform Parler.... and this is huge news, given how strongly Ye feels about free speech, civil rights, free speech, and everything in between.

In a recent interview with Chris Cuomo, who was fired from CNN last year where 2021 was a troubling year for the Cuomo family (as well as drama with his brother in New York), we have Ye explain the last couple of years of his life, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and Cuomo trying to pin him for being "anti-semitic" as Ye calls out the Jewish media. Check out that video below.

The billionaire, inventor, and soon-to-be Parler owner talk about a bunch of topics during his "interview" with Chris Cuomo, but the biggest news is that he has acquired Parler. Ye wants to stand up and defend free speech, and stop the censorship of Big Tech on huge platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more.

Ye's acquisition of Parler will create a future for the company that will see an "uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome".

Ye explains: "In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves".

Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer said: "This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals".