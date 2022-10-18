All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Parler to be acquired by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is acquiring social networking platform Parler, talks about it live with Chris Cuomo, who was fired from CNN in 2021.

Parler to be acquired by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West
Published Oct 18, 2022 7:57 PM CDT
1 minute & 49 seconds read time

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is acquiring the free speech platform Parler.... and this is huge news, given how strongly Ye feels about free speech, civil rights, free speech, and everything in between.

In a recent interview with Chris Cuomo, who was fired from CNN last year where 2021 was a troubling year for the Cuomo family (as well as drama with his brother in New York), we have Ye explain the last couple of years of his life, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and Cuomo trying to pin him for being "anti-semitic" as Ye calls out the Jewish media. Check out that video below.

Parler to be acquired by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West 07 | TweakTown.com
2

The billionaire, inventor, and soon-to-be Parler owner talk about a bunch of topics during his "interview" with Chris Cuomo, but the biggest news is that he has acquired Parler. Ye wants to stand up and defend free speech, and stop the censorship of Big Tech on huge platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more.

Ye's acquisition of Parler will create a future for the company that will see an "uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome".

Ye explains: "In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves".

Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer said: "This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals".

Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$52.96
$52.96$44.47$44.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/18/2022 at 6:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:parler.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.