All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Amazon is pulling the plug on Parler's servers after US Capitol attack

Amazon has informed Parler that it will be shutting down its hosting services from Amazon Web Services (AWS) after US Capitol riot.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jan 10 2021 2:36 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Parler CEO John Matze has confirmed that Amazon is shutting down all of their servers, which are connected to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and if it can't find a new host before then, Parler goes dark.

Amazon is pulling the plug on Parler's servers after US Capitol attack 02 | TweakTown.com

Apple has removed the Parler app from the Apple App Store, so too has Google from its Play Store -- and now Amazon removing Parler from AWS and being online at all. Amazon will pull their servers sometime today, unless Parler has a new host in the coming hours.

Why is Parler being wiped off of AWS? In an email received by BuzzFeed News, a member of Amazon Web Services Trust and Safety team told Parler "it violated its terms and services, adding that Amazon is unconvinced Parler will be able to effectively moderate its platform relying only on a team of volunteers".

The letter reads: "Over the past several weeks, we've reported 98 examples to Parler of posts that clearly encourage and incite violence. It's clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service. It also seems that Parler is still trying to determine its position on content moderation," the letter reads. "Because Parler cannot comply with our terms of service and poses a very real risk to public safety, we plan to suspend Parler's account effective Sunday, January 10th, at 11:59PM PST".

Parler CEO John Matze explained: "Sunday (tomorrow) at midnight Amazon will be shutting off all of our servers. There is the possibility Parler will be unavailable on the internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch. We prepared for events like this by never relying on amazons [sic] proprietary infrastructure and building bare metal products"

Buy at Amazon

1984

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2021 at 2:36 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techcrunch.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.