Facebook, Twitter exodus sees Parler use skyrocket, #1 on app stores

Parler use has exploded since the US elections, 'viewpoint neutral' social app hitting the top of iOS, Google Play app stores.

You might not have heard of Parler, but it's an alterate social media platform that is similar to Facebook and Twitter but calls itself "viewpoint neutral".

Well, Parler use has exploded post-US elections on November 3, 2020 -- with Parler being the #1 app on both the Apple iOS and Google Play app stores with over 1 million downloads in the days after the election. People wanted a new home where they weren't being censored, with many popular conservatives moving from Facebook and Twitter onto Parler, driving up usage.

Parler opened in 2018 by John Matze and Jared Thomson who were sick of the "ideological suppression" by the technology companies in the US. But the number Parler are pulling in are significant, with Matze saying Parler added 4.5 million in a span of just 5 days.

He said: "Over 5 million individuals were active on Parler yesterday, an eight-fold increase from daily activity just a week ago. Our session activity has increased by well over 20 times during the same period".