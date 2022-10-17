Cablemod unveils 90-degree angle 12VHPWR cable for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is here and its nifty new 16-pin PCIe power connector (12VHPWR) can be annoying... it sits very high in your case, and can hit the side window... until Cablemod stepped up into the ring.

Cablemod has just announced its new 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter, which plugs directly into the 12VHPWR port and turns it into a 90-degree angle, better fitting inside of your PC. The new 12VHPWR 90-degree cable requires just an additional 23.2mm of space to get it into your PC.

Cablemod's new 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs

You can't buy Cablemod's new 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter just yet, with the company having the 90-degree cable on pre-sale starting October 31... a great present to yourself, or your RTX 4090 that is, for Halloween. It doesn't really help if you're already using a GeForce RTX 4090, but if you haven't pulled the trigger yet, the new 90-degree right-angle cable from Cablemod is going to be your second purchase.

Cablemod notes that, unlike 90-degree cable connectors, their new 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter has zero bending thanks to a multi-PCB design to hit that right angle connection. No wire bending means full contact with all cable terminals, with the company noting there's zero risk of thermal issues from excessive wire and terminal stress from tight bending radii.

The two different configurations of the Cablemod 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter

There are also two configurations for the CableMod 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter meaning no matter the GPU you're plugging the 90-degree cable into, Cablemod has your back (or is that the back of your graphics card, whatever, you know what I mean).

The styling work Cablemod has done is great, with some small 'Cablemod' branding on the card, too.