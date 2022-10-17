All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Cablemod unveils 90-degree angle 12VHPWR cable for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs

Cablemod unveils what NVIDIA should've shipped in the first place: a nifty 90-degree angle 12VHPWR power adapter for GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

Cablemod unveils 90-degree angle 12VHPWR cable for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs
Published Oct 17, 2022 7:22 PM CDT
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is here and its nifty new 16-pin PCIe power connector (12VHPWR) can be annoying... it sits very high in your case, and can hit the side window... until Cablemod stepped up into the ring.

Cablemod has just announced its new 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter, which plugs directly into the 12VHPWR port and turns it into a 90-degree angle, better fitting inside of your PC. The new 12VHPWR 90-degree cable requires just an additional 23.2mm of space to get it into your PC.

Cablemod's new 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs 01 | TweakTown.com
5

Cablemod's new 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs

You can't buy Cablemod's new 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter just yet, with the company having the 90-degree cable on pre-sale starting October 31... a great present to yourself, or your RTX 4090 that is, for Halloween. It doesn't really help if you're already using a GeForce RTX 4090, but if you haven't pulled the trigger yet, the new 90-degree right-angle cable from Cablemod is going to be your second purchase.

Cablemod notes that, unlike 90-degree cable connectors, their new 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter has zero bending thanks to a multi-PCB design to hit that right angle connection. No wire bending means full contact with all cable terminals, with the company noting there's zero risk of thermal issues from excessive wire and terminal stress from tight bending radii.

Cablemod unveils 90-degree angle 12VHPWR cable for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs 02 | TweakTown.comCablemod unveils 90-degree angle 12VHPWR cable for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs 03 | TweakTown.com
The two different configurations of the Cablemod 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter 04 | TweakTown.com
5

The two different configurations of the Cablemod 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter

There are also two configurations for the CableMod 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter meaning no matter the GPU you're plugging the 90-degree cable into, Cablemod has your back (or is that the back of your graphics card, whatever, you know what I mean).

The styling work Cablemod has done is great, with some small 'Cablemod' branding on the card, too.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX® 4090 OC Edition (TUF-RTX4090-O24G-GAMING)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $4799.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/17/2022 at 7:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, store.cablemod.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.