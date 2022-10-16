CFD Gaming's new PCIe 5.0 SSD: up to 10GB/sec reads, 9.5GB/sec writes

CFD Gaming has just unveiled their new PCIe Gen5 NVMe 2.0 M.2 SSDs that offer next-gen SSD speeds, if you've just upgraded your motherboard and CPU, that is.

The new CFD Gaming SSD PG5NFZ PCIe Gen5 NVMe 2.0 SSDs come in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities and are powered by Phison's new PS5026-E26 SSD controller, while underneath they're using Micron's new 3D TLC NAND flash memory, offering up to 10GB/sec reads, and up to 9.5GB/sec writes.

Uniquely, the company is using a tiny fan on top of the heat sink of all of their new PCIe 5.0-based SSDs... which will ensure that when the SSD is pumping away at 10GB/sec reads that it's staying nice and cool. Under the fan, the company is using a 20mm heat sink it calls "Phoenix".

You're going to need cooling on Gen5 SSDs, so CFD Gaming is doing it in a new way. The company has also said it is using thermal paste in replacement of thermal pads for its new PCIe 5.0 family of SSDs.

CFD Gaming is offering its new PG5NFZ PCIe Gen5 NVMe 2.0 SSDs in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with each of the different capacities featuring varying amounts of built-in DDR4 memory. The 1TB model has 2GB of DDR4 memory, the 2TB with 4GB of DDR4 memory, and the flagship 4TB model has 8GB of built-in DDR4 memory.

The company says its 2TB model will be available in November, while the 1TB and 4TB capacities don't have a release date just yet, but I would suspect it'll be early 2023 at this rate.

CFD Gaming's new PG5NFZ series SSDs will have up to 10GB/sec reads on the 2TB and 4TB capacities, while the 1TB is slightly lower with 9.5GB/sec reads. The 1TB version is slowly slightly slower on sequential writes, with up to 8.5GB/sec (9.5GB/sec on the 2TB and 4TB models).

The random reads are also lower on the 1TB model, with up to 1300K IOPS versus 1500K IOPS on the 2TB and 4TB capacities, the same going for random writes at up to 1100K on the 1TB model, where the 2TB and 4TB capacities are up to 1250K IOPS.

You've got 3-year warranty across CFD Gaming's new Gen5 SSDs.