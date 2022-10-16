All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

G4TV is gone for good, Comcast shuts down game show revival

G4TV gets shut down twice, Comcast has officially pulls the plug on the resurrected gaming network a year after the nostalgic G4 brand was revived.

G4TV is gone for good, Comcast shuts down game show revival
Published Oct 16, 2022 6:04 PM CDT
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

G4TV has been shut down for the second time, and this time it's gone for good.

G4TV is gone for good, Comcast shuts down game show revival 42 | TweakTown.com
2

A year ago, Comcast resurrected the early 2000's gaming network G4TV in the hopes of riding the billion-dollar wave of the gaming market. The landscape has significantly changed since G4 was popular, with the advent of YouTube and established websites with multi-million monthly views. The idea was to reach the same audience that made G4 popular way back when; this audience is older, and is now the median age for the bustling $198 billion video games market.

Sadly this didn't work. G4 didn't take off and simply didn't gain the traction needed to justify the spending. Comcast has officially shut down G4TV and fired all of its teams.

Here's a quick transcript of a memo sent out by Comcast Spectator's CEO Dave Scott, courtesy of Deadline:

"As you know, G4 was re-introduced last year to tap into the popularity of gaming. We invested to create the new G4 as an online and TV destination for fans to be entertained, be inspired, and connect with gaming content.

"Over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results. This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue G4's operations, effective immediately.

"I know this is disappointing news, and I'm disappointed too. I want to thank you and everyone on the G4 team for the hard work and commitment to the network.

"Our human resources team is reaching out to you to provide you with support, discuss other opportunities that may be available, and answer any questions you may have."

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$52.99
$52.99$49.94$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/16/2022 at 6:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:deadline.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.