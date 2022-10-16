G4TV is gone for good, Comcast shuts down game show revival

G4TV has been shut down for the second time, and this time it's gone for good.

A year ago, Comcast resurrected the early 2000's gaming network G4TV in the hopes of riding the billion-dollar wave of the gaming market. The landscape has significantly changed since G4 was popular, with the advent of YouTube and established websites with multi-million monthly views. The idea was to reach the same audience that made G4 popular way back when; this audience is older, and is now the median age for the bustling $198 billion video games market.

Sadly this didn't work. G4 didn't take off and simply didn't gain the traction needed to justify the spending. Comcast has officially shut down G4TV and fired all of its teams.

Here's a quick transcript of a memo sent out by Comcast Spectator's CEO Dave Scott, courtesy of Deadline: