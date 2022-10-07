All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AIRROBO wants to help keep your house clean with the P20

Want a clean house? The Airrobo3 P20 offers 99.2% cleaning efficiency, well, at least according to AIRROBO with its AI robot designed to help you clean up.

Published Oct 7, 2022 1:28 PM CDT
AIRROBO is quite proud of its P20 robot vacuum which brings an impressive 99.2% cleaning efficiency to customers using the robotic device in their apartment or house.

The P20's 99.2% cleaning efficiency, based on the percentage of debris picked up, is specific to robot vacuum cleaners priced under $200 and based on the following criteria - three different debris types (rice, dust, dog hair), and included three different surface types (hard surface, low-pile carpet and mid-pile carpet).

As noted by Tommy Zhang, General Manager of AIRROBO, in a press statement:

"We're trying to alter the situation where the industry is too polarized. The fancy robot vacuum cleaners with redundant functions can only serve a limited number of people because of their price point. On the other hand, budget robot vacuum cleaners didn't actually help with "house chore freedom" because of their cleaning performance and quality. In doing so, we're excited to introduce the AIRROBO P20 - built upon the new design and completely improved features - to our global consumers for their daily floor cleaning."

In the technological age, it truly seems like everything has an app, and the P20 is no different. It boasts a streamlined ability to connect a smartphone to the robot, which requires only three steps and takes just seven seconds to connect for the first time. Notably, owners can schedule cleanings and let the device work on its own, with little human interaction required.

Convenience both at home and at work drives our purchases, and while something like the AIRROBO P20 certainly isn't something that is a necessity, it very much could be considered a luxury. The Roomba was a groundbreaking product that garnered widespread attention when it first launched in 2002, but the market has continued to expand since then.

Last year, 14% of US consumers owned some type of robot vacuum, with another 13% expressing interest in buying one, according to a New Media Measure in 2021. For interested customers, there is no shortage of competing products, and the functionality is not the only aspect to consider - advanced AI and app connectivity are both major factors.

NEWS SOURCE:prnewswire.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

