Every Google Stadia video has been made private on YouTube

Google's game streaming service Stadia is closing, and now the billion-dollar tech giant is removing all traces of Stadia from its YouTube presence.

Published Sep 30, 2022 4:35 PM CDT
Google has made all of its Stadia videos private, and the official Stadia YouTube channel is now a ghost town.

Google plans to shut down Stadia, its fledgling game streaming service, in January 2023. The service had largely missed its market and failed to gain traction, losing Google untold millions in the process. Now history repeats itself as Google shuts down the service as it has many other products before.

What's most interesting about Stadia is that Google has effectively scrubbed all traces of the service from its official YouTube account. All videos uploaded by the Stadia YouTube account have been made private and the following message pops up: "This channel doesn't have any content."

Read Also: No one knew about Stadia's closure, not game developers or engineers

It's not that the channel has no content, it's that all of its videos are private. I can confirm this because TweakTown's past Stadia coverage has YouTube videos embedded into them.

Below is an example of a private Stadia video. This video originally depicted a feature that would let viewers vote on specific outcomes or choices while watching a streamer.

Read Also: Stadia mattered a lot, and prompted a new inflection point for gaming

The official Stadia website remains live, however, and includes every community blog post that was written since the service's 2019 launch.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

