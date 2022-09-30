Every Google Stadia video has been made private on YouTube

Google has made all of its Stadia videos private, and the official Stadia YouTube channel is now a ghost town.

Google plans to shut down Stadia, its fledgling game streaming service, in January 2023. The service had largely missed its market and failed to gain traction, losing Google untold millions in the process. Now history repeats itself as Google shuts down the service as it has many other products before.

What's most interesting about Stadia is that Google has effectively scrubbed all traces of the service from its official YouTube account. All videos uploaded by the Stadia YouTube account have been made private and the following message pops up: "This channel doesn't have any content."

It's not that the channel has no content, it's that all of its videos are private. I can confirm this because TweakTown's past Stadia coverage has YouTube videos embedded into them.

Below is an example of a private Stadia video. This video originally depicted a feature that would let viewers vote on specific outcomes or choices while watching a streamer.

The official Stadia website remains live, however, and includes every community blog post that was written since the service's 2019 launch.