All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Anonymous hacking group declares war on NFT project over Nazi symbols

The elusive hacking group named Anonymous has declared war on creators of the extremely popular Bored Ape NFTs, the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Anonymous hacking group declares war on NFT project over Nazi symbols
Published Sep 30, 2022 2:33 AM CDT
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

The hacking collective Anonymous has taken to YouTube to announce that its declaring war against the creators of one of the most popular NFT projects, the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Anonymous released the above video onto its YouTube channel on September 27, and in the almost 9-minute long video, the hacking collective accuses the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project, Yuga Labs, of including "esoteric" Nazi, white supremacist, and pedophilic symbolism throughout its designs. These accusations aren't necessarily surprising, as Yuga Labs has previously denied any intentional inclusion of artistry that represents the aforementioned groups or ideologies.

Futurism reports that the accusations originally began with digital artist Ryder Ripps who published a website that connected symbols within some of the Bored Ape Yacht Club designs with Nazi symbolism. These allegations were seemingly picked up by Anonymous, which the hacking collective states in the above video it has found proof "beyond a shadow of a doubt" that Yuga Labs intentionally includes elusive Nazi symbolism within its digital art projects.

Anonymous hacking group declares war on NFT project over Nazi symbols 01 | TweakTown.com
2

It should be noted that the accusations stemming from Ripps are mostly subjective, with most of his claims relying on viewing the imagery a certain way to identify the similarity with the offensive symbolism. What is most likely the closest similarity is between Bored Ape Yacht Club's logo and the Nazi Tokenkopf, which can be found below.

As for Anonymous' accusations, the hacking collective didn't provide any proof within its video, but considering the severity of its claims, we can expect follow-up information to be released. As for now, these are just accusations.

Buy at Amazon

DALIX NASA Hat Baseball Cap Washed Cotton Embroidered Logo Pigment Dye

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/30/2022 at 2:15 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.