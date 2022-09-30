Intel Arc GPU pricing: Arc A770 costs $329 to $349, Arc A750 is $289

Intel has finally detailed its new Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards with everything we need to know: full specs, pricing, launch dates, the works.

The company has confirmed it will be offering its Arc A770 in both 8GB and 16GB variants, with Intel offering the Arc A770 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory starting at $329, while the Arc A770 with 16GB will cost $349. Intel will be offering its Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card with 16GB of memory for the $349 price.

Intel provided some more details on its new Arc A750 graphics card, which will cost $289 -- $30 cheaper than the Arc A770 -- but maintains its 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

The company will be launching its Arc A770 Limited Edition and Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics cards through retail partners at launch -- on October 12, the same day the RTX 4090 launches -- what a day!

Inside, the new Intel Arc A770 graphics card has the full ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and a GPU clock of up to 2100MHz (custom Arc A770 cards will have higher GPU clocks). The Intel Arc A770 Limtied Edition has 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus with up to 560GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Intel's new Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card requires an 8+6-pin PCIe power connector setup, with a 225W TDP.

The new Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card has a cut-down ACM-G10 GPU with 28 Xe-Cores and a GPU clock of up to 2050MHz (and again, custom Arc A750 cards will have higher GPU clocks). We have 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus with up to 512GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Both the Arc A770 + A750 Limited Edition graphics cards have DisplayPort 2.0, with DP2.0 offerin up to 8K 120Hz and 4K 240Hz over a single cable. NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU and GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards don't have DP2.0 connectivity, something I think is a big mistake.

Intel is pricing its Arc A-series GPUs very competitively, noting that NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce xTX x060-series GPUs have gone from the $150-or-so pricing back in 2012 steadily up top $418 average price today for the RTX 3060 Ti + RTX 3060 class GPUs (at their launch, as Intel notes).

The company compares its new Arc A770 against the RTX 3060 and says that it has 42% more performance per dollar, while the new Arc A750 has up to 53% more performance per dollar against the RTX 3060. NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 3060 is currently $400+ on Amazon at the time of writing.