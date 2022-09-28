All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Arc A770 and A750 custom cards teased at Innovation 2022 event

Intel displays custom models of its upcoming Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards during its Innovation 2022 event, with some slick looking designs.

Published Sep 28, 2022 11:38 PM CDT
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

Intel hosted its recent Innovation 2022 event in San Jose this week, unveiling the new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs, announcing the release date and price of its new Arc A770 graphics card, and had custom Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards on display.

We can see that the GUNNIR Intel Arc A770 while ASRock had two cards teased: the Phantom Gaming Arc A770, and Challenger Arc A750 graphics cards. We should expect a little bit of overclocking fun on the custom Arc graphics cards, with one of them an "OC" model that should have GPU clocks higher than Intel's own Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card.

Intel Arc A770 and A750 custom cards teased at Innovation 2022 event 08 | TweakTown.com
7

GUNNIR's new custom Arc A770 graphics card

GUNNIR's new custom Intel Arc A770 graphics card was on display, teased with a triple-fan cooler and 2.2-slot design with dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors (up from the 8+6-pin PCIe power connectors on the Intel Arc A770). I really dig the design here, as it feels like it's the best of the AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition + Radeon VII graphics cards.

Intel Arc A770 and A750 custom cards teased at Innovation 2022 event 05 | TweakTown.com
7

ASRock Arc A770 Phantom Gaming (left) and A750 Challenger (right)

On the left, you can see what should be the ASRock Arc A770 Phantom Gaming, while on the right we should expect the ASRock Arc A750 Challenger graphics card. The bigger Phantom Gaming card should have overclocking abilities and run cooler with its chunkier heat sink and triple-fan cooler.

Intel will be launching its new Arc A770 graphics card on October 12, 2022 -- Q4 2022, not Q3 2022 just to be clear -- with no ETA on custom designs of the Arc A770 graphics cards. I do want to get as many Intel Arc designs in as possible, but that GUNNIR is doing something to me. The cooling design and use of blue looks so good, and I'm sure it looks even better in person.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

