Intel finally, finally launches Intel Arc A770: October 12 for $329

Intel finally, finally launches Intel Arc A770: October 12 for $329
Published Sep 27, 2022 7:17 PM CDT
Intel has finally launched its new Arc A770 graphics card during its Innovation event, with the Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition launching on October 12 starting at $329.

The new Intel Arc A770 graphics card was detailed during Intel Innovation by company CEO Pat Gelsinger, costing $329 and finding itself in a market of graphics cards that are far more expensive than the Arc A770. Inside, the Intel Arc A770 features the full ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and 16GB of GDDR6 memory (on the Arc A770 Limited Edition) and 8GB of GDDR6 on AIB custom models of the A770.

I don't know why, but Intel took the time to talk about ray tracing domination with its Intel Arc A770 graphics card, where the company claims it has 65% better peak performance versus the competition in ray tracing. Intel, your cards aren't competing with the high-end, and no one buying a $329 is running out to the shops to buy a lower-end GPU for playing games with ray tracing enabled, but hey... investors will love it.

Intel may have launched the Arc A770 but even though they have missed the promised Arc GPU launch window so badly, you'd think they'd detail ABSOLUTELY FREAKING EVERYTHING at this point. But nope... the Intel Arc A750 wasn't detailed during the Intel Innovation event.

Ryan Shrout did mention that we'll have more details about the Intel Arc A750 "later this week".

Gelsinger did say that GPU reviewers should have their Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics cards soon, as they've been shipped... well, at least to the cherry-picked ones, as I don't know if mine is on the way (it's not). Intel will be selling its own Arc A770 Limited Edition and Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics cards through its own website, retail and etailer partners across the planet.

Intel did take the time to release some new photos of the retail packaging of its Arc A770 Limited Edition and Arc A750 Limited Editio graphics cards, but we've already seen the packaging of the Arc A-series GPUs from Intel through leaks and unveilings through YouTubers and influencers in the last few months.

Intel's new Arc A770 Limited Edition will be launching on October 12, starting from $329.

