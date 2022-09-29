Intel Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards now with some reviewers

Intel is now shipping out its Arc A770 Limited Edition and Arc A750 Limited Edition review samples to tech media, ready for the review embargo on October 5... just days away from now.

The new Intel Arc A770 graphics card review embargo lifts on October 5 while the cards will be officially launched on October 12 -- the very same day NVIDIA's new flagship Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card launches -- so it's going to be a busy few months for GPU reviewers, that's for sure.

Intel's new Arc A750 Gold Edition graphics card, available in China only

Intel hasn't been clear with a full list of partners and retailers that will be selling Arc A-series desktop GPUs at launch, even though the promised Q3 2022 launch window has been missed, we STILL don't know which partners + retailers are participating in the launch with Intel. But don't worry, special communication is being done with China as there is a slick Intel Arc A750 Gold Edition graphics card teased.

On the special Arc A750 Gold Edition graphics card you'll find it's just the logo and box decorations that have been changed... the card itself is the same as the rest of the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics cards.