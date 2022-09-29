All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards now with some reviewers

Intel's new Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards are now in the hands of (cherry picked) reviewers worldwide, let's see how this goes, hey?

Published Sep 29, 2022 7:41 PM CDT
Intel is now shipping out its Arc A770 Limited Edition and Arc A750 Limited Edition review samples to tech media, ready for the review embargo on October 5... just days away from now.

The new Intel Arc A770 graphics card review embargo lifts on October 5 while the cards will be officially launched on October 12 -- the very same day NVIDIA's new flagship Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card launches -- so it's going to be a busy few months for GPU reviewers, that's for sure.

Intel's new Arc A750 Gold Edition graphics card, available in China only

Intel hasn't been clear with a full list of partners and retailers that will be selling Arc A-series desktop GPUs at launch, even though the promised Q3 2022 launch window has been missed, we STILL don't know which partners + retailers are participating in the launch with Intel. But don't worry, special communication is being done with China as there is a slick Intel Arc A750 Gold Edition graphics card teased.

On the special Arc A750 Gold Edition graphics card you'll find it's just the logo and box decorations that have been changed... the card itself is the same as the rest of the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics cards.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

