Introducing The Wingman, a fast food robot able to fry up foods

Artificial intelligence company Nala Robotics has introduced The Wingman, a self-cleaning autonomous robot that can be used in fast food restaurants.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Wingman can pick up and load frying baskets with French fries, chicken wings and other types of frozen food, dip the basket in oil, and shake off any excess oil once finished. Once collected, the foods can be dispensed to individual seasoning bins so spices and sauces and can be added in the appropriate proportions.

Nala Robotics uses artificial intelligence paired with a high-performance camera and vision systems to support a built-in clean in place functionality - and ensure all foods are made to desired high quality.

As noted by Ajay Sunkara, CEO of Nala Robotics, in a press statement:

"The Wingman is our latest robot to help restaurants and other food providers boost efficiency in the kitchen and scale production, while minimizing the potential for contamination. It's no secret that chicken wings are a very popular food choice in America and across the globe, prepared in a variety of styles and cuisines. This is where our technology is essential, where we can cook an endless array of dishes, while at the same time meet high consumer demand as labor shortages continue to challenge the industry worldwide."

The Wingman is available to rent with a starting price tag of $2,999 per month.

Here is The Wingman from Nala Robotics in action:

As robots continue to take over human jobs, fast food is a market that appears ripe for development moving forward. In addition to The Wingman, White Castle is testing Flippy from Miso Robotics in its locations, while other restaurants consider their options. For behaviors such as processing, cooking, and presenting foods, regular human workers must adapt their skillset to be able to transition in the workplace when needed.