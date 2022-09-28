All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NASA and Hubble team up to showcase glorious spiral galaxies

NASA has teamed its famous Hubble Space Telescope up with the new James Webb Space Telescope to showcase a glorious spiral galaxy.

NASA and Hubble team up to showcase glorious spiral galaxies
Published Sep 28, 2022 3:12 AM CDT
1 minute & 49 seconds read time

NASA has taken to its social channels to announce that the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope teamed up for a galactic group project.

NASA and Hubble team up to showcase glorious spiral galaxies 12 | TweakTown.com
4

Taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has posted to its website detailing the group project that has honed in on the spiral galaxy known as IC 5332, which resides approximately 29 million light years away from Earth within the constellation Sculptor. As explained by the ESA, the above image was captured with Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), showcasing the spiral galaxies' symmetry due to it appearing face-on to Earth.

It should be noted that the MIRI instrument operates only 7 degrees Celsius above absolute zero, the lowest possible temperature, and that MIRI does require this to capture the mid-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum. An example of this requirement is Hubble's inability to observe the mid-infrared spectrum as its mirrors aren't cool enough. If researchers attempted to view that spectrum, their observations would be dominated by radiation from the mirrors themselves, hence MIRI's extremely low operating temperature.

NASA and Hubble team up to showcase glorious spiral galaxies 13 | TweakTown.com
4

Taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

Above is the Hubble Space Telescope's photograph of the same spiral galaxy, except it's been captured with Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3, producing an incredible ultraviolet and visible light image. As explained by the ESA, Hubble's image showcases the dark regions of the spiral galaxy while Webb's reveals the long structures of the galaxy's spiral arms.

The space agency explains that this difference is due to dust and how ultraviolet and visible light scatter and cannot pass through the galaxy's dusty regions. The darker regions in the Hubble image represent regions of space filled with dust, and in the Webb image taken in infrared light that can pass through dust, those same regions appear empty.

NASA and Hubble team up to showcase glorious spiral galaxies 89 | TweakTown.com
4

The difference between the images showcases different structural aspects of IC 5332, allowing researchers to learn more about the formation and evolution of spiral galaxies. Notably, IC 5332 is extremely large, with a diameter that measures 66,000 light years, which makes it about one-third smaller than our Milky Way galaxy.

For more interesting space news, check out how NASA had to quickly put its Artemis 1 rocket into a shelter for the coming major storm about to make landfall in Florida.

Buy at Amazon

DALIX NASA Hat Baseball Cap Washed Cotton Embroidered Logo Pigment Dye

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/28/2022 at 3:17 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:esawebb.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.