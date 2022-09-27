AMD details the RDNA 2 GPU inside of Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPUs

AMD has detailed the integrated GPU inside of its upcoming Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, with the new Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPUs the first non-G series Ryzen CPUs that pack RDNA 2-based GPUs.

The company has now confirmed that it's using an RDNA 2-based GPU with two Compute Units, based on a 6nm IOD die on the AM5 package, which is a new "disintegrated" way that the new Ryzen chiplet design allows. The chiplet design gives AMD the ability to upgrade and mix chiplets in future-gen Ryzen processors.

AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" IOD with its integrated RDNA 2-based GPU

As for the RDNA 2-based GPU, it has great video encoding and decoding abilities, with support for decoding and encoding H.264 and H.265 as well as AV1 decoding support. AMD even has DisplayPort 2.0 UHBR10 support in its new Ryzen 7000 series CPU and its integrated RDNA 2-based GPU.

NVIDIA's best and brightest new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards do NOT support the new DisplayPort 2.0 standard, yet AMD's current-gen RDNA 2-based GPU inside of the new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs has better display connectivity than even the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

DisplayPort 2.0 + HDMI 2.1 + USB Type-C connectivity... take that, NVIDIA

The RDNA 2-based GPU inside of the Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" desktop CPUs also has HDMI 2.1 display connectivity, DisplayPort 2.0, and Type-C DP mode. This now means that both AMD and Intel (with its new Arc GPUs) have DisplayPort 2.0 support, and NVIDIA... don't. As I said in my article, in the headline actually, it's very, very silly.

AMD's new I/O die supports DDR5-5200 JEDEC memory specs, which is decent compared to Intel's 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" which supports DDR5-4800 memory out of the gate. The new Zen 4-based IOD die also supports up to 28 lanes of PCIe 5.0, which can be tapped with next-gen GPUs and SSDs of the future.

GPU clocks are set at 2.2GHz across all Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs, no matter if it's the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X or the Ryzen 5 7600X processors, they've all got their RDNA 2-based GPUs clocked at 2.2GHz. It's not much, given that it's only 0.563 TFLOPs of single precision performance, which works out to around 1/3 of Valve's handheld Steam Deck GPU.