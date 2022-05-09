AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPUs get DisplayPort 2.0 UHBR certification

The world of HDMI 2.1 has been here for a while but it's mostly used on higher-end TVs and only a few gaming monitors, but DisplayPort 2.0 will soon help out... ushering in next-gen displays.

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) announced that the very first video source and display devices that support DisplayPort UHBR (Ultra-High Bit Rate) are supported by DisplayPort 2.0, and have passed certification through the DisplayPort UHBR Certification Program.

What does this mean? Well, it means that the higher bandwidths that are supported by UHBR offer uncompressed 8K 60Hz HDR, 4K 240Hz HDR, 2 x 4K 120Hz HDR, or a bonkers 4 x 4K 60Hz HDR... all over a single DisplayPort 2.0 UHBR cable.

Why now? Well, VESA also announced today that qualified VESA DisplayPort Authorized Test Centers (ATCs) that are ready to rock and roll when it comes to testing, and certifying the UHBR end-products using approved test equipment and reference sink and source devices for interoperability testing.

An engineering demonstration was used as a reference source and sink device, provided by AMD + MediaTek operating at the super-fast UHBR link rates. This will be showcased at the Display Week Symposium and Exhibition in San Jose, California at the VESA Booth #214 at the San Jose Convention Center between May 10-12, 2022.

James Choate, compliance program manager for VESA said: "These latest developments in the DisplayPort UHBR Certification Program represent major steps forward in the roll-out of the DisplayPort UHBR ecosystem for new video, display and cable products supporting higher resolutions and refresh rates. Certification of UHBR reference devices must undergo rigorous testing to ensure they meet the requirements outlined in the DisplayPort 2.0 CTS".

"We're excited to announce that a set of reference silicon has been verified to meet the requirements of the DisplayPort 2.0 spec through our certification program. VESA now has the testing infrastructure in place to evaluate and certify OEM end products, and we are ready to work with the ecosystem to bring next-generation DisplayPort chipsets and IP to market".

Vince Hu, corporate vice president and general manager, Compute Business Unit, MediaTek Inc added: "We are very proud to be the first DisplayPort adopter to achieve DisplayPort UHBR certification for a sink device. With the features that DisplayPort 2.0 brings to the table, we are able to develop advanced, robust technologies that system manufacturers can leverage to revolutionize the consumer's highest quality visual experience".

"VESA requires very stringent testing before certification can be granted, making MediaTek's achievement even more impressive. We are honored to play a critical role in VESA's efforts to ensure interoperability and deliver industry leading products to market".

Syed Athar Hussain, VESA board vice-chairman and AMD CVP and display domain senior fellow chimed in, saying: "We are delighted to continue our deep collaboration with VESA on developing the DisplayPort 2.0 UHBR ecosystem through use of AMD Ryzen™ 6000 Series processor as a certified reference source device".

"The DisplayPort UHBR Certification Program will ensure sources, cables, and displays interoperate seamlessly and build a robust ecosystem that delivers the full potential of DisplayPort 2.0 UHBR technology. UHBR rates defined by the DisplayPort standard represent a new paradigm for display connectivity, with unprecedented bandwidth to facilitate smooth gaming, efficient video playback, and greater than 8K-resolution professional displays".

Yee-Wei Huang, spokesperson and vice president of the Multimedia Business Group at Realtek wrapped things up, saying: "We are proud to announce that our first DisplayPort 2.0 Rx solution and DisplayPort 2.0 Tx solution have passed VESA's UHBR certification program conducted at Granite River Labs. This will help customers to quickly achieve end-product certification as part of the VESA interoperability compliance testing program".

"With the new Realtek DisplayPort 2.0 Rx/Tx solutions, an end-user can enjoy a more responsive and better resolution display on multiple display applications. This offers a significant leap forward that can satisfy both commercial and consumer markets as high quality monitors and docking stations continue to evolve".