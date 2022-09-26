TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta DDR5-7200 RAM arrives, costs $350 for 32GB

TEAMGROUP has some wicked-fast new DDR5 memory available on Newegg right now, with the new T-Force Delta RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-7200 memory. Yeah, DDR5-7200 memory.

The company itself actually doesn't even list the new DDR5-7200 speeds on their own website, with TEAMGROUP officially listing DDR5-6600, 6400, 6200, 6000, 5600, and 5200 memory speed kits. The new TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-7200 kit is listed on Newegg for $350 right now, ready for your new Zen 4 or Raptor Lake PC.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

VideoCardz suspects this could be one of the first memory kits with the new Hynix A-die memory, as we saw M-die memory being pushed up to DDR5-7000, but now DDR5-7200 is here. The specific model number for TEAMGROUP's new T-Force Delta RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-7200 memory is "FF3D532G7200HC34ADC01", because you'll remember that.

If you are after some new super-high-speed DDR5-7200 memory for your next-gen AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPU and AM5 socket motherboard, TEAMGROUP's new T-Force Delta RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-7200 memory is ready for you. If you're on the blue side of the fence, the current-gen Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs, you won't have much longer to wait, either.

3

TEAMGROUP's new T-Force Delta RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-7200 memory is out of stock right now, but I'm sure that is going to change real soon.