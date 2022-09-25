All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X breaks 4 x HWBOT records with just an AIO cooler

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor breaks 4 x HWBOT records with an AIO cooler, no fancy, crazy high-end LN2 cooling was used here on Zen 4.

Published Sep 25, 2022 9:47 PM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Sep 25 2022 10:07 PM CDT
2 minutes & 58 seconds read time

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X processor is doing the benchmark rounds, with 4 x HWBOT records smashed and there was no exotic LN2 cooling used: just AIO cooling for the beasty new Zen 4 flagship CPU.

The new AMD Ryzen 9 7950X was installed into a few different motherboards depending on the overclocker, with the following motherboards used to smash the HWBOT records: GIGABYTE X670E AORUS MASTER, ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme, ASRock X670 Taichi, and MSI's new X670E MEG ACE motherboards. Cooling-wise, the overclockers were using a Corsair H115i AIO liquid cooler.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X breaks 4 x HWBOT records with just an AIO cooler 05 | TweakTown.com
5

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" slaughtering benchmark records

Cinebench R15, Cinebench R20, Cinebench R23, and 7-zip records were achieved with the overclocked Ryzen 9 7950X processor, with the CPUs running at between 5.4GHz and 5.5GHz across all of the Zen 4 cores, with temperatures between 87C and a rather toasty 108C according to the BenchMate data.

AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 7950X has a 170W TDP and 230W PPT, with the overclockers finding power falling between 226W and 244W max power.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X breaks 4 x HWBOT records with just an AIO cooler 07 | TweakTown.com
5

Cinebench R23 multi-core world record: 40498 points on the Ryzen 9 7950X

As for the scores, the Ryzen 9 7950X secures #1 position in Cinebench R23 and its multi-core benchmark with overclocker "Sampson" taking the top spot with 40498 points, beating overclocker "Splave" with 40421 points with the Core i9-12900KS processor.

Sampson also took out the Cinebench R15 and 7-zip HWBOT world records, with 6900 points in Cinebench R15 using the overclocked Ryzen 9 7950X processor, beating out overclocker "safedisk" with 6832 points on the Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5950X.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X world records:

  • Cinebench R23 - 40,498 pts nT (5.40 GHz + ASROCK X670E Taichi + 32GB Kingston DDR5)
  • Cinebench R20 - 15,771 pts nT (5.35 GHz + GIGABYTE X670E AORUS Master + 32GB G.SKILL DDR5)
  • Cinebench R15 - 6,900 pts nT (5.50 GHz + ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero + 16GB G.SKILL DDR5)
  • 7-Zip - 228,992 MIPS (5.45 GHz + MSI MEG X670E ACE + 32GB Corsair DDR5)

In other Ryzen 9 7950X overclocking news, the new Zen 4 flagship CPU was overclocked to 7.2GHz recently. AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X processor was overclocked in a big way, with a single-core frequency of 7247MHz (7.2GHz) with 1.506V and chilled with LN2 cooling, while 6.5GHz all-core was reached with a little less voltage -- 1.465V -- but the same LN2 cooling.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X breaks 4 x HWBOT records with just an AIO cooler 08 | TweakTown.com
5

Cinebench R20 world record: 15771 points on the Ryzen 9 7950X

Not too shabby at all... 16 cores and 32 threads of next-gen Zen 4 CPU power at 6.5GHz, but not everyone has LN2 cooling. We already know that if you buy a high-end Ryzen 9 7950X you'll probably want to buy a high-end 360mm AIO cooler to go with it, especially if you want to see CPU clocks past 5.5GHz.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X breaks 4 x HWBOT records with just an AIO cooler 06 | TweakTown.com
5

7-Zip world record: 228922 MIPS on the Ryzen 9 7950X

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

