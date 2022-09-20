All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Inno3D GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frosbite: tiny water-cooled RTX 4090

Inno3D's new GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite graphics card is tiny AF, packs the same powerhouse next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU performance.

Inno3D GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frosbite: tiny water-cooled RTX 4090
Published Sep 20, 2022 8:35 PM CDT
1 minute & 38 seconds read time

Inno3D has just unveiled a few new interesting GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, with the new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite graphics card.

The new Inno3D GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite features a tiny design that comes in at under a dual-slot, with the design of the cooled allows the components to be even closer by reducing the thickness of the thermal pads underneath.

Inno3D GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frosbite: tiny water-cooled RTX 4090 302 | TweakTown.com
4

The new Inno3D GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite graphics card

Inno3D used software to simulate how water flowed, which provided the company with a more efficient design that also packs digital aRGB LEDs that will make for a sleek look inside of your gaming PC. The new GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite uses copper in its water coolers that are nickel-plated which boosts acid resistance and stops the nickel plating from peeling off, just like the previous-gen Frostbite card.

An interesting design choice was also made by Inno3D with the new GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite, with patented sealing screws that are flush with the surface of the terminal and the cover in Frostbite design that's embedded into the acrylic block.

Inno3D GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frosbite: tiny water-cooled RTX 4090 303 | TweakTown.com
4

The new Inno3D GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite graphics card

From the back, Inno3D's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite is a real nice-looking graphics card. It's tiny as hell, and would offer some truly monster performance inside of a water-cooled PC that wouldn't be that big at all. I imagine the PSU is going to be larger than the Inno3D RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB GDRR6X (RTX 3090 Ti Gaming X Trio 24G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1079.99
$1129.99$1079.99$1314.04
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/20/2022 at 8:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.