Inno3D GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frosbite: tiny water-cooled RTX 4090
Inno3D's new GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite graphics card is tiny AF, packs the same powerhouse next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU performance.
Inno3D has just unveiled a few new interesting GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, with the new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite graphics card.
The new Inno3D GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite features a tiny design that comes in at under a dual-slot, with the design of the cooled allows the components to be even closer by reducing the thickness of the thermal pads underneath.
Inno3D used software to simulate how water flowed, which provided the company with a more efficient design that also packs digital aRGB LEDs that will make for a sleek look inside of your gaming PC. The new GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite uses copper in its water coolers that are nickel-plated which boosts acid resistance and stops the nickel plating from peeling off, just like the previous-gen Frostbite card.
- Read more: NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090: 2x faster than RTX 3090 Ti for $1599
- Read more: NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 revealed: 16GB model starts at $1199
- Read more: NVIDIA DLSS 3 announced: 4x faster in Cyberpunk 2077 on Ada Lovelace
An interesting design choice was also made by Inno3D with the new GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite, with patented sealing screws that are flush with the surface of the terminal and the cover in Frostbite design that's embedded into the acrylic block.
From the back, Inno3D's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite is a real nice-looking graphics card. It's tiny as hell, and would offer some truly monster performance inside of a water-cooled PC that wouldn't be that big at all. I imagine the PSU is going to be larger than the Inno3D RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite.