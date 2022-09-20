2K Games support hacked: 'Don't open any emails or click any links'

2K Games support today announced that a hacker has gained accessed to its helpdesk platform and is sending out malware to consumers.

Following the widespread Grand Theft Auto 6 leak, another Take-Two Interactive studio has been hit by a cyberattack. This time it's 2K Games, the studio behind one of the most lucrative video game franchises on the planet with the annualized NBA 2K series.

2K Games support has issued a formal statement warning consumers and users not to open any emails or click on any links that they receive from 2K support addresses. These messages and links contain malware that will infiltrate users' computers.