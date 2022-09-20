2K Games support hacked: 'Don't open any emails or click any links'
Following the heavy-hitting Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks and Rockstar Games hack, 2K Games confirms that its support vendor had been illegally accessed.
2K Games support today announced that a hacker has gained accessed to its helpdesk platform and is sending out malware to consumers.
Following the widespread Grand Theft Auto 6 leak, another Take-Two Interactive studio has been hit by a cyberattack. This time it's 2K Games, the studio behind one of the most lucrative video game franchises on the planet with the annualized NBA 2K series.
2K Games support has issued a formal statement warning consumers and users not to open any emails or click on any links that they receive from 2K support addresses. These messages and links contain malware that will infiltrate users' computers.
"Earlier today we became aware that an unauthorized third party illegally accessed the credentials of one of our vendors to the help desk platform that 2K uses to provide support to our customers.
The unauthorized party sent a communication to certain players containing a malicious link. Please do not open any emails or click on any links that you receive from the 2K Games support account.
If you have already click on this link, we recommend immediately taking the following steps out of an abundance of caution:
- Reset any user account passwords stored on your web browser (e.g. Chrome Autofill)
- Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) whenever available, especially on personal email, banking, and phone or internet provider accounts. If possible, avoid using MFA that relies on text message verification--using an authenticator app would be the most secure method
- Install and run an reputable anti-virus program
- Check your account settings to see if any forwarding rules have been added or changed on your personal email accounts
Please note that 2K personnel will never ask you for your passwords or other personal information. Our support portal will remain offline while we continue to address this matter. We will issue a notice when you can resume interacting with official 2K help desk emails, and we will follow-up with additional information as to how you can best protect yourself against any malicious activity.
We deeply apologize for any inconvenience and disruption this matter may cause. We appreciate the ongoing support and understanding from our player communities.