COLORFUL intros GeForce RTX 4090 Vulcan OC-V, Neptune OC-V cards

COLORFUL has just announced a bunch of new GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 16GB + RTX 4080 12GB graphics cards, so let's dive right into what the next-gen Ada Lovelace offerings have in store.

The company is introducing three different custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards today, with COLORFUL announcing the iGame GeForce RTX® 4090 Vulcan OC-V, the iGame GeForce RTX® 4090 Neptune OC-V, and the GeForce RTX® 4090 NB EX-V graphics cards.

The new COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Vulcan OC-V graphics card

COLORFUL's new flagship iGame GeForce RTX® 4090 Vulcan OC-V features an updated look over its Ampere-based predecessor, with the new iGame RTX 4090 Vulcan OC-V featuring COLORFUL's new Hurricane Scythe Blade: a new and improved fan blade design that produces more airflow at lower noise levels compared to the previous-gen Storm Chaser fan design.

One of the best things about COLORFUL's impressive Vulcan series graphics cards was the customizable display, something that thankfully remains with the new iGame RTX 4090 Vulcan OC-V graphics card. But there's something new here, and something very, very cool: an all-new iGame Smart LCD... a detachable magnetic display. Now that, my dear readers, is cool.

The new iGame Smart LCD: removable (dock included, but can be put on your desk)

COLORFUL's new iGame Smart LCD is installed onto the iGame RTX 4090 Vulcan OC-V graphics card, but it can also be mounted horizontally or vertically. You can detatch the display and then place it in the dock that COLORFUL includes in the box, or as a standalone customizable screen on your desk. How awesome is that.

You have to connect the iGame Smart LCD through USB, with an included Vulcan Lightboard replacing the iGame Smart LCD on the graphics card if you've removed the display and placed it either onto the dock, or on your desk (or wherever you decide to put the display).

Key Features (iGame RTX 4090 Vulcan OC-V)

One-Key Overclock : A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.

Hurricane Scythe Blades : New fan blade design that delivers a maximum airflow of 55 CFM compared to 42 CFM from previous-generation Storm Chaser fan design.

iGame Smart LCD : A removable magnetic display that can be mounted on the graphics card or on the included display dock. The display has a resolution of 800x216px - fully customizable via the iGame Center app to display real-time monitoring figures, custom images, GIFs, and others.

Display Dock : The display dock is an external docking accessory that users can place on their desk or on top of the chassis that holds the iGame Smart LCD. The display dock connects the display via a USB cable.

Vulcan Support Frame : The Vulcan Support Frame enhances the stability and structural rigidity of the entire graphics card. This eliminates the risk of bending and warping as it supports the weight of the card.

Hollow Back Panel : A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heat sink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

iGame Accessories: The Vulcan Series comes with a set of accessories including the Screen Wipes, White Gloves, and Screwdriver.

The new COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Neptune OC-V graphics card

The second graphics card in COLORFUL's new GeForce RTX 4090 family of graphics cards is the new iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Neptune OC-V, which is a sleek dual-slot graphics card with a 360mm AIO liquid cooler. The slim dual-slot RTX 4090 includes a metal cover with a matte finish, two RGB light strips running through the cover that look to make for some sweet lighting inside of your case.

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Neptune OC-V graphics card features a larger AIO cooler than the previous generation, with a bigger 360mm AIO cooler ready to keep Ada Lovelace nice and cool. The radiator itself features 3 x 120mm PWM fans with RGB lighting, with all of the RGB lighting on the card tweaked through the iGame Center app.

Another look at the RTX 4090 with an AIO cooler from COLORFUL

The company notes that the Neptune series RTX 4090 cards use a full-cover copper waterblock that covers both the AD102-300 GPU and 24GB of GDDR6X memory on the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

The full-cover copper waterblock on the iGame RTX 4090 Neptune OC-V

Key Features (iGame RTX 4090 Neptune OC-V)