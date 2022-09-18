Intel CEO addresses employees: changes in business 'coming soon'

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger usually has company-wide addresses on a Friday, and given how crazy the last couple of weeks have been about Intel Arc GPU cancellations... we're sure Gelsinger had a lot of questions thrown at him from Intel staffers regarding the leaks that they're reading and watching.

Now we're hearing some of that Intel inside (heh) goodness from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who said that when Gelsinger was asked what was happening with AXG (Intel's Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group) he said two things, according to Moore's Law is Dead, that have "a lot of repercussions if you read into them".

Firstly, Gelsinger reportedly said that the Intel board is behind his strategy and his vision for the company, and they're behind his decisions -- MLID adding that "so whatever decisions are about to be announced... Pat's in on them -- while secondly, Gelsinger said he wouldn't speak about specific product lines. But he said: "changes in the business were going to be announced very soon" hinting at next week.

"Pat's just aware that this is a horrible market to launch graphics cards into".

"Intel cannot afford to lose $400 million quarter after quarter if they can't be as competitive as the best cards out there. NVIDIA is in big trouble competing with their last-gen products, and Intel can't compete with NVIDIA's last-gen products... so if that's a problem for NVIDIA, it's 4x bigger problem for Intel".

We already know Intel's upcoming 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" and its GPU Tile are having issues, with the tiled GPU causing problems for Intel and forcing major delays of Meteor Lake into the end of 2023. Intel's current-gen Arc Alchemist isn't even out yet... and we're days away from Q4 2022 kicking off, and hours away from NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and new GeForce RTX 40 family of graphics cards.

Intel isn't even competing with the lower-end half of NVIDIA's current-gen Ampere GPUs let alone the next-gen Ada Lovelace 600W+ monsters. That's a major, major problem. It's not something Intel can fix quickly, especially given how Intel's next-gen Battlemage GPU isn't going to be formed until late 2023 or even 2024... by then NVIDIA will have its kicker (GeForce RTX 40 SUPER cards) by then.

I guess we'll see next week how Intel goes, and if AXG survives Pat's plans for "changes in the business" which I'm sure the Optane team never saw coming, either.

We might get some clarity from Intel, but NVIDIA is about to unleash its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and GeForce RTX 40 series... AMD is also preparing its next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture and Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. We've been hearing more about AMD's next-gen Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XT lately too... how will Intel go with competing against the new flocks of silicon about to hit gamers' systems?