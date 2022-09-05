Store
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 rumors: 16GB and 12GB variants from AIBs

AIB partners reportedly preparing for 16GB and 12GB models of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 12GB model has 'completely different PCB'.

Published Sep 5, 2022 8:30 PM CDT
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card will be available in two variants: one with 16GB of GDDR6X memory, and another with 12GB of GDDR6X memory.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 rumors: 16GB and 12GB variants from AIBs 01 | TweakTown.com
According to the latest from leaker "MEGAsizeGPU" on Twitter, there will be two different PCBs for each of the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card models. The GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB of GDDR6X memory will feature a 10-layer PCB which will be used for both the reference design and AIC custom models.

The higher-end GeForce RTX 4080 with 16GB of GDDR6X memory will have a 12-layer PCB, while the GeForce RTX 4090 reportedly has a 14-layer PCB design. This means that the higher-end RTX 4080 with 16GB of GDDR6X memory with its 12-layer PCB matches the 12-layer PCBs on both the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. The leaker does note that the "4080 12G has a completely different PCB design from 4080 16G".

As for the GeForce RTX 4080, NVIDIA is expected to use the AD103-300 GPU inside of the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, with 9728 CUDA cores, or 76 SMs enabled in total (out of the possible 84 SMs). Previously, the GeForce RTX 4080 was expected to have 10,240 CUDA cores, or 80 SMs. Fresh rumors also suggested it will feature 16GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 23Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus that would feed out up to 768GB/sec of memory bandwidth on a 340W TDP.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

