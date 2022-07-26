All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Powerful $16 million combat helicopter shot down, announces officials

A ministry of defense has announced it has shot down a $16 million combat helicopter, marking the destruction of a powerful tool.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Jul 26 2022 3:03 AM CDT
Officials have announced the destruction of a combat helicopter reportedly worth $16 million - one of the best combat helicopters the nation has at its disposal.

The announcement comes from Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, which stated that Ukrainian troops have successfully destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense took to Twitter to announce the victory, writing that Ukrainian warriors of the 25th Paratrooper Brigade shot down a Russian combat helicopter with MANPADS or Man-portable air-defense systems (surface-to-air missiles).

Notably, the Ka-52 helicopter is one of Russia's biggest assets in its invasion as it's able to provide support for both ground and air troops. Furthermore, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense released an estimation of Russia's losses for its war, with Ukrainian estimates putting Russian troop losses at 39,000, tank losses at 1,704, armored personnel vehicles at 3,920, artillery systems at 863, rocket systems at 252, anti-aircraft systems at 113, aircraft at 221, helicopters at 188, boats at 15 and vehicles at 2,803.

Powerful $16 million combat helicopter shot down, announces officials 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:newsweek.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

