Powerful $16 million combat helicopter shot down, announces officials

The announcement comes from Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, which stated that Ukrainian troops have successfully destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense took to Twitter to announce the victory, writing that Ukrainian warriors of the 25th Paratrooper Brigade shot down a Russian combat helicopter with MANPADS or Man-portable air-defense systems (surface-to-air missiles).

Notably, the Ka-52 helicopter is one of Russia's biggest assets in its invasion as it's able to provide support for both ground and air troops. Furthermore, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense released an estimation of Russia's losses for its war, with Ukrainian estimates putting Russian troop losses at 39,000, tank losses at 1,704, armored personnel vehicles at 3,920, artillery systems at 863, rocket systems at 252, anti-aircraft systems at 113, aircraft at 221, helicopters at 188, boats at 15 and vehicles at 2,803.