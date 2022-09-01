AMD EPYC 9684X 'Genoa-X' CPU: 96C/192T, Zen 4 on 5nm, 1.1GB of cache

AMD's new EPYC 9684X 'Genoa-X' CPU details leaked: 96 cores, 192 threads of Zen 4 CPU power with 1152MB of L3 cache (!!!) for 400W in 2023.

AMD's next-gen EPYC 9004 "Genoa-X" and "Bergamo" CPUs have been leaked, with details on all the new Zen 4 V-Cache and Zen 4C cores that will be arriving in 2023 and beyond.

We've been slowly fed leaks of the regular Zen 4-based EPYC processors, but with leaks on AMD's second-gen 3D V-Cache for the Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs arriving over the last couple of days, now it's time for some EPYC processors and that sweet, sweet second-gen 3D V-Cache.

The leak includes a stack of EPYC processors, which will be broken up into three families: the standard Zen 4 for EPYC "Genoa", the Compute Density-Optimized Zen 4c for EPYC "Bergamo", while the Cache-Optimized Zen 4 V-Cache in the upcoming EPYC "Genoa-X" family of CPUs. "Genoa-X" will have up to 96 cores and 192 threads of Zen 4 cores on 5nm, with 1GB+ of L3 cache per CPU socket.

AMD has its EPYC "Milan-X" with a whopping 768MB of L3 cache, but EPYC "Genoa-X" is going to destroy that with 1152MB (1.15GB) of L3 cache in total, driven by what will be second-generation 3D V-Cache from AMD.

AMD will be using 12 CCDs for up to 96 cores and 192 threads, with each CCD packing 32MB of L3 cache and 1MB of L2 cache per core. EPYC 9004 processors will also support the latest instructions, including BFLOAT16, VNNU, AVX-512 (256b data-path), and addressable memory of 57b/52b.

An updated IOS with an internal AMD Gen3 Infinity Fabric architecture with higher bandwidth (die-to-die interconnect) is here, and speaking of bandwidth we've got support for 12-channel DDR5 at up to DDR5-4800 speeds with options for 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12 interleaving. There's both RDIMM and 3DS RDIMM supported here, with 2 DIMMs per channel for up to 6TB of RAM per socket (256GB 3DS RDIMMs required for 6TB).

We have a whopping 160 lanes of PCIe 5.0 goodness on the 2P platform, with 12 PCIe 3.0 lanes (8 lanes on 1P) joined by 32 SATA lanes, 64 I/O lanes supporting CXL 1.1+ with bifurcations down to x4 and SDCI (Smart Data Cache Injection).

AMD is also making a cost-optimized, entry-level server model in the EPYC "Siena" which has the standard Zen 4 cores but a new platform known as "SP6" that focuses on TCO compared to the SP5 platform. This platform will fall under the EPYC 8004 family of CPUs.

AMD's new EPYC "Genoa-X" CPUs are expected to enter production before the end of the year, if not it'll kick off in early 2023, with a launch that should take place in mid-2023.