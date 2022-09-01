LG's new Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare: perfect for the shoe enthusiast

LG's new ShoeCase and ShoeCare revealed at IFA 2022, the perfect compaion for people who collect and want to showcase their sneakers.

If you are a sneaker collector or know of a sneaker collector in your life that wants a totally next-gen way of showing off your sneaker collections? Then LG has your back, it wants to make Life Good with your sneaker collection with the introduction of its new Styler ShoeCase.

LG's new Styler ShoeCase is a new-look shoebox that has a window to show off your shoes, but better yet: the enclosure protects your shoes from moisture, with LG using filters to protect your kicks from UV light. You can even stack four of them up if you've got the sneakers to display, but it gets even better... if the Styler ShoeCase wasn't already cool enough.

Inside, there's a built-in Lazy Susan that lets you rotate your kicks for the absolute ultimate in showing off your shoes with LG's new Styler ShoeCase. I mean, imagine four pairs of sneakers all rotating with RGB lighting for the ultimate in atmosphere (while displaying your shoes in a totally new way).

LG didn't stop there with the ShoeCase, where it also has the Styler ShoeCare that will actually take care of your stinky soles, with the ShoeCare effectively a smaller version of its home steam-cleaning closet that can now clean your shoes. LG has an internal research team that said Millenials and Gen Z have a "culture of collecting expensive designer, luxury and limited edition sneakers". LG also said it wanted to help look after "these sneakerheads".

Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company said: "LG's new Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare form a total shoe care solution for hygienically cleansing, storing and displaying one's footwear. Utilizing our latest technologies and offering convenient control and design, these groundbreaking products are ideal for consumers looking for a better, more enjoyable way to manage their shoe collection. We will continue to deliver innovative solutions for a better life at home".

How does it all work? LG's new Styler ShoeCare has "multiple Moving Nozzle" that are height adjustable, drying out the shoes -- but at up to four pairs at a time. LG says that it'll take around 37 minutes to make your shoes sparkle, and it'll be quite as well at 35dB (between a whisper and your average urban area background noise).

You can control this all through LG's own ThinQ app, where you can monitor and remotely control both the Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare.