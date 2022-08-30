Store
Jon Peddie Research's new report shows Q2 2022 GPU shipments dropped 15% from last quarter: NVIDIA and AMD GPU shipments are down, with NVIDIA down 25.7%.

Published Aug 30, 2022 7:16 PM CDT
2 minutes & 31 seconds read time

Jon Peddie Research's new report shows that GPU shipments passed 84 million units in Q2 2022, which is down 34% year-over-year.

JPR noted in its new report that overall, GPUs will have a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% between 2022-2026, where the firm predicts GPUs will hit an install base of 3.1 billion units. Over the next 5 years, JPR said that the penetration of discrete GPUs (dGPUs) in the PC will grow to reach 30%.

In the last quarter, AMD's overall GPU market share dropped 1.1%, Intel's overall GPU market share actually increased by 2% while NVIDIA's GPU market share dropped 3.15%. When it comes to overall GPU shipments, AMD shipments dropped by 7.6%, Intel shipments dropped 9.8%, but NVIDIA (which also sells the most graphics cards) saw the steepest decline with a drop of a painful 25.7%.

JPR: NVIDIA shipped 25.7% less GPUs this quarter, AMD ships 7.6% less 519 | TweakTown.com

JPR does add that the second quarter is normally down from the first quarter, but Q2 2022 was down 12.7% from last quarter, with the firm noting that's below the 10-year average of 10.5%. GPUs are a leading indicator of the market, because a graphics card goes into a system before the suppliers even ship the PC. JPR adds "most" of the semiconductor vendors are "guiding down" for the next quarter an average of 2.8% with JPR noting "last quarter they guided 1.98%, which was too high".

The report notes that the US was able to get some "significant legislation" passed: these arrive in the form of the student loan relief, a stronger climate control bill with big provisions for alternative energy sources, and the long-sought CHIPs bill. JPR notes that all of this stimulus and infrastructure investment will "position the US in a much stronger position in the flowing decade and longer".

Jon Peddie, president of JPR, noted: "This quarter had overall negative results for the GPU vendors, compared to the last quarter. Global events such as the continued war in Ukraine, Russia's manipulation of gas supplies to Western Europe, and the subsequent nervousness those events create have put a dampener on Europe's economy; the UK is in recession with high inflation".

Quick highlights

  • The GPU's overall attach rate (which includes integrated and discrete GPUs, desktop, notebook, and workstation) to PCs for the quarter was 121%, down -7.9% from last quarter.
  • The overall PC CPU market decreased by -7.0% quarter to quarter and decreased -33.7% year to year.
  • Desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs that use discrete GPUs) decreased by -22.6% from the last quarter.
  • Tablet shipments remained flat from last quarter
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

