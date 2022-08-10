NVIDIA helps AIBs purge old GPUs: compromise of 'NVIDIA AIB Revolt'

NVIDIA has been playing with fire before the launch of its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, which will power the new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards coming later this year.

But now we're hearing fresh news from Moore's Law is Dead, who reached out to his industry sources to find out what is going on with the current situation of warehouses filled with current-gen and even older-gen Ampere and Turing-based graphics cards.

MLID says that his sources have said that AIBs are being helped by NVIDIA to clear their reserve stockpiles of GA102 (GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, GeForce RTX 3080). His sources state that this was "the compromise" of the "NVIDIA AIB Revolt" which is when AIBs told NVIDIA to "go pound sand" over their warehouses of older-gen GPUs before the next-gen Ada Lovelace cards arrive.