Elon Musk says Earth needs fossil fuels or 'civilization will crumble'

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has spoken about Earth's reliance on fossil fuels such as gas and oil, saying humanity needs them or it will crumble.

Elon Musk has recently spoken to reporters about Earth's reliance on fossil fuels such as oil and gas, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO saying the planet can't just jump to renewable energy overnight.

Musk talked to reporters at the ONS foundation conference in Norway, saying that he came to the conference to show his appreciation to the Norwegian people for their support in electric vehicles and sustainable transport. The Tesla CEO and founder was asked his thoughts on fossil fuels such as oil and gas, where he replied that Earth will still need to use fossil fuels or else "civilization will crumble". In order for civilization to function Earth needs oil and gas.

Musk says that any reasonable person would say that Earth needs to continue to harvest fossil fuels in order to keep civilization functioning at an exponential rate. Additionally, the SpaceX CEO says that while fossil fuels need to be harvested there needs to be a simultaneous effort put into accelerating the development into sustainable energy.

