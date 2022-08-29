Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Sony now faces the very thing that crippled the Xbox One

NASA's Artemis 1 launch canceled over engine bleed malfunction

NASA is on the verge of launching its Space Launch System rocket for its Artemis 1 mission, and rumors are circulating that the launch has been canceled.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Reddit
@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 29, 2022 7:40 AM CDT
1 minute & 5 seconds read time

NASA is currently sitting on the launch pad with its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket awaiting approval to launch the Artemis 1 mission to the Moon.

NASA has taken to its social media to announce that its Artemis 1 mission is currently undergoing an "unplanned hold" as the team works on issue with engine 3 that's located on the SLS's core stage. Tuning into the NASA livestream above it was explained that there was a hydrogen leak that caused a temperature failure. The issue is currently being investigated leading up to the launch window opening in approximately 30 minutes from this articles posting time.

Eric Berger, Senior Space Editor at Ars Technica recently took to Twitter to write that he is hearing rumors that "today's a scrub", while also saying that "no confirmation yet". Following up on Berger's initial tweet the senior space editor replied 30 minutes later by writing, "I'd consider this more than a rumor now".

UPDATE: NASA has since taken to its livestream to given un update on the launch, announcing that today's launch is officially a scrub. Cancelling the launch over the aforementioned hydrogen leak which caused an engine bleed. NASA has said that engineers were unable to find a remedy for the engine bleed and depending on test data that is currently being gathered, NASA could postpone the launch to its next available launch window on September 2.

NASA will be releasing more information on the scrubbed launch once more is learned. Check back for more articles coming soon.

NASA's Artemis 1 launch canceled over engine bleed malfunction 25 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Actually It Is Rocket Science T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/29/2022 at 3:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.