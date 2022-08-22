Elon Musk announces price hike for Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced a price hike for Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature that will be implemented into its pricing next month.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to reveal a price hike in Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta.

According to Musk, who took to Twitter over the weekend, Tesla will be increasing the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature next month. The current price of Tesla's FSD is $12,000, and according to Musk, anyone that purchases FSD between now and September 5, when the price changes to the new price, will pay $12,000. The new price will be raised from $12,000 to $15,000 on September 5.

Musk didn't comment on whether the price of Tesla's subscription plan, which costs $199 per month depending on the capabilities of the Tesla vehicle. Notably, this isn't the first time that Tesla has increased its price for FSD, with the first price being $5,000 to add the software and then $7,000 post-delivery. At the beginning of 2022, Musk announced Tesla would be increasing the total from $12,000, saying that the price of the software was "ridiculously cheap."

Additionally, Musk said in July that the price increase from $12,000 to $15,000 would mean the difference between Tesla "being worth a lot of money or worth basically zero." In other Elon Musk news, the SpaceX CEO recently cleared up the confusion about him purchasing Coca-Cola and Manchester United. Furthermore, Twitter is going after Elon Musk's text messages amid his lawsuit over pulling out of his deal to purchase the world's second-largest social media platform - Twitter.

Musk also reminded Tesla owners that they can upgrade to FSD in just two minutes via the beta.

