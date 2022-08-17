All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket DDR5 16GB DC kit & Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB SSD! 🔥

Twitter wants Elon Musk's text messages amid its $44 billion battle

The world's second-largest social media platform, Twitter, is trying to get SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to hand over his text messages.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 17, 2022 2:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is currently engaged in a legal battle over his decision to pull out from the $44 billion Twitter acquisition.

Twitter wants Elon Musk's text messages amid its $44 billion battle 01 | TweakTown.com

Musk's legal team tried to back out of the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter on April 25, and since then, Twitter has been trying to legally get Musk to follow through with the initial deal to purchase the platform. In its initial filings, Twitter urged the court to expedite the trial, citing the deal being in limbo impacts the company negatively given its nature. The court agreed to an expedited trial with a date set for October 2022.

New court filings on Monday revealed that Twitter wants Musk's text messages that were sent and received during "the relevant period" for "material" related to the lawsuit. The filings didn't reveal what this "relevant period" is, with many of the documents still falling under confidentially. Speculation points to this period of time being between Musk first indicating that he was interested in purchasing Twitter and April 25 when he officially tried backing out of the acquisition, citing, to at least some degree, an unknown number of spam/bot accounts.

Not only is Twitter going after Musk's personal text messages, but it wants the court to seize text messages from a selection of Musk's associates and colleagues, such as billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya, along with PayPal co-founder David Sacks. Twitter believes there are texts discussing the purchase of Twitter that are relevant to the case.

For more Elon Musk-related news, check out the below links.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Space Shuttle Schematic Layout T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/17/2022 at 3:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.