All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket DDR5 16GB DC kit & Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB SSD! 🔥

TEAMGROUP's new PCIe 4.0 SSD uses heat-dissipating graphene label

TEAMGROUP's new MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD is here, and is the industry's first device that utilizes a heat-dissipiating graphene label for improved cooling.

@anthony256
Published Aug 16, 2022 8:13 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

TEAMGROUP has unveiled its new MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD which is the industry's first to introduce conductive graphene coating on the aluminum foil of the SSD label itself.

TEAMGROUP's new PCIe 4.0 SSD uses heat-dissipating graphene label 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The company says that this new label is under 1mm thick with TEAMGROUP designing the new label that removes the mechanical interference when assembling... not only that, but together with the on-board M.2 heat sink, TEAMGROUP says that heat dissipating performance is doubled.

TEAMGROUP's new MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs come in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities with up to 5GB/sec (5000MB/sec) reads and up to 4.5GB/sec (4500MB/sec) writes. You'll get those super-huge speeds with the PCIe 4.0 standard, but if you're using an older motherboard with PCIe 3.0 you're still going to see gigantic performance improvements across the board in your operating system, software, games, and everything in between.

TEAMGROUP's new PCIe 4.0 SSD uses heat-dissipating graphene label 03 | TweakTown.com
  • TEAMGROUP MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD - 250GB: $49.99
  • TEAMGROUP MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD - 500GB: $79.99
  • TEAMGROUP MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD - 1TB: $135.99
  • TEAMGROUP MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD - 2TB: $287.99
TEAMGROUP's new PCIe 4.0 SSD uses heat-dissipating graphene label 02 | TweakTown.com

TEAMGROUP MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD features:

  • Heat dissipating graphene SSD label.
  • Supporting SLC Cache enhancing work efficiency drastically.
  • Diversified optimization technology for stability, durability, and enhanced reliability.
  • Supporting the latest NVMe 1.4 standards.
  • S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software.
  • Trustworthy and reliable five-year warranty.
  • Taiwan Utility Patent (number: M628748)
  • China Utility Patent (number: CN 217135922 U)
Buy at Amazon

TEAMGROUP T-Force CARDEA Zero Z440 1TB (TM8FP7001T0C311)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$135.94
$119.99$119.99$164.17
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/16/2022 at 8:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.