TEAMGROUP's new PCIe 4.0 SSD uses heat-dissipating graphene label

TEAMGROUP has unveiled its new MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD which is the industry's first to introduce conductive graphene coating on the aluminum foil of the SSD label itself.

The company says that this new label is under 1mm thick with TEAMGROUP designing the new label that removes the mechanical interference when assembling... not only that, but together with the on-board M.2 heat sink, TEAMGROUP says that heat dissipating performance is doubled.

TEAMGROUP's new MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs come in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities with up to 5GB/sec (5000MB/sec) reads and up to 4.5GB/sec (4500MB/sec) writes. You'll get those super-huge speeds with the PCIe 4.0 standard, but if you're using an older motherboard with PCIe 3.0 you're still going to see gigantic performance improvements across the board in your operating system, software, games, and everything in between.

TEAMGROUP MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD - 250GB : $49.99

TEAMGROUP MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD - 500GB : $79.99

TEAMGROUP MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD - 1TB : $135.99

TEAMGROUP MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD - 2TB: $287.99

TEAMGROUP MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD features: