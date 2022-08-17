All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket DDR5 16GB DC kit & Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB SSD! 🔥

Meteor enters Earth over the US and explodes frightening residents

Residents across a US state were no doubt frightened when a meteor entered Earth's atmosphere overhead and exploded several seconds later.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 17, 2022 12:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Many residents across a US state were shocked when their morning coffee was interrupted by a loud boom sound heard from overhead.

Reports from The Desert News indicate that this loud boom was heard at approximately 8:32 am local time across Utah, with quick seismograph reports indicating that no earthquake had occurred. The National Weather Service Salt Lake City issued an update and revealed that there were two red flashes seen in the morning sky.

The debating was quickly put to bed when home security footage sent into officials revealed that there was meteorite had entered Earth's atmosphere, streaking across the morning sky and then exploding - scattering fragments across the landscape. At the moment, there has been no reports of any of these fragments being recovered. However, a NASA volunteer spoke to KSLTV radio and said that its likely fragments could be found in the two areas indicated below.

Meteor enters Earth over the US and explodes frightening residents 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Notably, the American Meteor Society's website shows that the Earth is currently experiencing the Perseid meteor shower that occurs each year between the months of July and August as Earth enters a debris field that was left behind by the comet 109P/Swift-Turtle. Furthermore, the American Meteor Society writes that the Perseid meteor shower peaked on August 11 and 12, and that while most of the debris is relatively small in size, it enters Earth's atmosphere at astonishing speed, with debris tracking up to 133,200 mph.

The loud boom sound that was no doubt heard by hundreds, perhaps thousands of residents across Utah was a result of the meteorite breaking the sound barrier and then exploding after being superheated from the friction caused by Earth's atmosphere.

In other meteorite news, researchers are proposing a plan to fish a meteorite from another star system out of the ocean, with the astronomers already publishing a paper on the pre-print ArXiv server that showcases their confidence in the meteorite's interstellar origin and the science that could be conducted on if it was successfully recovered. The astronomers put forward an expedition that would involve using a large magnet that's about the size of a king bed. Costs are estimated to be around $1.6 million.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$82.95
$82.95$82.95$82.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/16/2022 at 10:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.