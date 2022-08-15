All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket DDR5 16GB DC kit & Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB SSD! 🔥

Intel Arc A770 GPU used in Blender's Cycles benchmark with ray tracing

Intel Arc A770 discrete GPU inside of an Intel NUC 11 Extreme PC runs Blender's Cycles with ray tracing at SIGGRAPH 2022, through realtime viewport.

@anthony256
Published Aug 15, 2022 7:52 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel had its Arc A770 discrete graphics card at SIGGRAPH 2022 recently, with the company running its Arc A770 graphics card in Blender Cycles with ray tracing.

Intel's Director of Graphics Community Engagement, Bob Duffy, tweeted out that he was running Blender Cycles with ray tracing and live denoising running on an Intel Arc A770 graphics card, inside of an Intel NUC 11 Extreme PC. CPU-wise, it is powered by an Intel 11th Gen Core CPU.

As for the Intel Arc A770: we have the full ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and 16GB of GDDR6 memory. Interesting to note, given SIGGRAPH is a professional event and not for gamers, but the gaming-focused Intel Arc A770 graphics card was used... and not the recently announced Intel Arc A50 and Arc A40 workstation cards.

Duffy tweeted: "Example of what I showed at #SIGGRAPH2022. Dense scene with indirect lighting in #B3D, rendering Cycles raytracing in realtime viewport with live denoising, rendered on #IntelArc A770 GPU in a NUC 11 Extreme PC".

The new Intel Arc Pro workstation GPUs have built-in ray tracing hardware, graphics acceleration, and machine learning capabilities. Intel's new Arc A50 GPU has a dual-slot design, while the Arc Pro A40 workstation GPU arrives with a slimmer single-slot design. Performance-wise, the Intel Arc Pro A50 workstation GPU has 4.80 TFLOPs of single precision compute performance, up from the 3.50 TFLOPs on the Arc Pro A40 GPU.

Intel Arc A770 GPU used in Blender's Cycles benchmark with ray tracing 01 | TweakTown.comIntel Arc A770 GPU used in Blender's Cycles benchmark with ray tracing 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES
Intel Arc A770 GPU used in Blender's Cycles benchmark with ray tracing 03 | TweakTown.comIntel Arc A770 GPU used in Blender's Cycles benchmark with ray tracing 04 | TweakTown.com

Intel explains its new workstation GPUs: "Intel Arc Pro A-series graphics are targeting certifications with leading professional software applications within the architecture, engineering and construction, and design and manufacturing industries. Intel Arc Pro GPUs are also optimized for media and entertainment applications like Blender, and run the open source libraries in the Intel® oneAPI Rendering Toolkit, which are widely adopted and integrated in industry-leading rendering tools".

Intel says that its new Arc Pro GPUs will be available "starting later this year from leading mobile and desktop ecosystem partners".

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-12900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$569.89
$569.89$559.99$559.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/15/2022 at 7:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.