Intel Arc Pro GPUs announced: Arc Pro A50, Arc Pro A40, Arc Pro A30M

Intel has announced their new Arc Pro A-series workstation graphics cards, starting with the flagship Arc Pro A50 GPU and the single-slot Arc Pro A40 GPU.

The new Intel Arc Pro workstation GPUs have built-in ray tracing hardware, graphics acceleration, and machine learning capabilities. Intel's new Arc A50 GPU has a dual-slot design, while the Arc Pro A40 workstation GPU arrives with a slimmer single-slot design. Performance-wise, the Intel Arc Pro A50 workstation GPU has 4.80 TFLOPs of single precision compute performance, up from the 3.50 TFLOPs on the Arc Pro A40 GPU.

Intel explains: "Intel Arc Pro A-series graphics are targeting certifications with leading professional software applications within the architecture, engineering and construction, and design and manufacturing industries. Intel Arc Pro GPUs are also optimized for media and entertainment applications like Blender, and run the open source libraries in the Intel® oneAPI Rendering Toolkit, which are widely adopted and integrated in industry-leading rendering tools".

As for availability, Intel says that its new Arc Pro GPUs will be available "starting later this year from leading mobile and desktop ecosystem partners".