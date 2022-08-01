All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac DDR5 RAM - Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 & Shadow II DDR5-4800 🔥

Elon Musk asks Tesla owners to try the voice command 'open butthole'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to ask Tesla owners to try a voice command for a special surprise feature.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Aug 1 2022 1:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk has taken to his Twitter account to give an easter egg to Tesla owners, writing that they need to try a specific voice command.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to his Twitter account over the weekend to say to Tesla owners to try the following voice command "open butthole". Notably, the voice command isn't necessary a new feature, as the below video shows a Tesla owner using the voice command in April 2021.

As for what the voice command does, the video shows the voice command being inputted and initiating the charging port for the vehicle to be opened. Musk didn't write that Tesla owners can also use the "close butthole" voice command to close the charging port cover. Tesla's have many of these small easter egg features, and it can be assumed that most owners aren't aware of them.

In other Elon Musk news, Twitter has blamed Musk for making less money despite more users flocking to the platform.

Elon Musk asks Tesla owners to try the voice command 'open butthole' 26 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$82.95
$82.95$82.95$79.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/1/2022 at 2:27 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.