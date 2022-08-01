Elon Musk asks Tesla owners to try the voice command 'open butthole'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to ask Tesla owners to try a voice command for a special surprise feature.

Elon Musk has taken to his Twitter account to give an easter egg to Tesla owners, writing that they need to try a specific voice command.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to his Twitter account over the weekend to say to Tesla owners to try the following voice command "open butthole". Notably, the voice command isn't necessary a new feature, as the below video shows a Tesla owner using the voice command in April 2021.

As for what the voice command does, the video shows the voice command being inputted and initiating the charging port for the vehicle to be opened. Musk didn't write that Tesla owners can also use the "close butthole" voice command to close the charging port cover. Tesla's have many of these small easter egg features, and it can be assumed that most owners aren't aware of them.

In other Elon Musk news, Twitter has blamed Musk for making less money despite more users flocking to the platform.