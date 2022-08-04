All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel to show off entry-level Arc PRO graphics cards at SIGGRAPH 2022

Intel confirms its first Arc GPU for workstations will be showcased at SIGGRAPH 2022, with ray tracing and AI abilities, too.

Published Aug 4, 2022 10:38 PM CDT
Intel itself has confirmed it will be showing off its very first Arc GPU for workstation PCs at SIGGRAPH 2022 next week.

The news is coming directly from Intel's own website, where it says "Intel will be showing our just announced Intel ARC Pro graphics workstation GPUs running Trimble, Inc's Sketchup with D5 renderer to seamlessly provide beautifully rendered architectural images with hardware accelerated Raytracing and hardware assisted AI (XeSS). An entry-level workstation segment first providing hardware accelerated ray tracing and AI".

Hopefully, this means we'll get some more demos and details on Intel XeSS technology, but if we do it will be more professional-based... not for gaming, unfortunately. Still, it's good to see that Intel will be showcasing workstation Arc GPUs at SIGGRAPH 2022 starting Monday.

SIGGRAPH 2022 kicks off on Monday 2022 in Vancouver, Canada. Intel explains: "Join us at SIGGRAPH and learn about Intel's latest graphics solutions and advancements. Visit us in our booth (#427), experience interactive demos and attend sessions with our industry experts".

