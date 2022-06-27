All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Arc Pro A50 workstation GPU: ACM-G11 with 6GB of GDDR6 memory

Intel Arc Pro A50 workstation GPU: full ACM-G11 GPU with 8 Xe-Cores and 6GB of GDDR6 memory, joins teases of Arc Pro A40 GPU.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 27 2022 9:41 PM CDT
We only just heard about Intel's first Arc workstation GPU -- the Arc Pro A40 -- just yesterday, and now we're already hearing about the Intel Arc Pro A50 workstation GPU.

Intel Arc Pro A50 workstation GPU: ACM-G11 with 6GB of GDDR6 memory 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Intel recently launched its new desktop Arc GPUs in a China exclusive, with benchmarks and more being revealed over the last few days, then news of the Arc Pro GPUs started. First, we heard about the Intel Arc Pro A40 workstation GPU, and now news of the Arc Pro A50 workstation GPU is here.

In new listings on SiSoft Sandra, the Intel Arc Pro A40 and Arc Pro 40 workstation GPUs are found -- with the new Arc Pro A50 workstation featuring the full ACM-G11 GPU with 8 Xe-Cores (128 Execution Units and 1024 FP32 cores). Both the Intel Arc Pro A50 and Arc Pro A40 workstation GPUs seem to be packing 6GB of GDDR6 memory, which should be pumping through a 96-bit memory bus.

Intel Arc Pro A50 workstation GPU: ACM-G11 with 6GB of GDDR6 memory 08 | TweakTown.com
Intel Core i9-12900KF Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-12900KF)

NEWS SOURCES:ranker.sisoftware.co.uk, twitter.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

