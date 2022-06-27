Intel Arc Pro A50 workstation GPU: ACM-G11 with 6GB of GDDR6 memory

We only just heard about Intel's first Arc workstation GPU -- the Arc Pro A40 -- just yesterday, and now we're already hearing about the Intel Arc Pro A50 workstation GPU.

Intel recently launched its new desktop Arc GPUs in a China exclusive, with benchmarks and more being revealed over the last few days, then news of the Arc Pro GPUs started. First, we heard about the Intel Arc Pro A40 workstation GPU, and now news of the Arc Pro A50 workstation GPU is here.

In new listings on SiSoft Sandra, the Intel Arc Pro A40 and Arc Pro 40 workstation GPUs are found -- with the new Arc Pro A50 workstation featuring the full ACM-G11 GPU with 8 Xe-Cores (128 Execution Units and 1024 FP32 cores). Both the Intel Arc Pro A50 and Arc Pro A40 workstation GPUs seem to be packing 6GB of GDDR6 memory, which should be pumping through a 96-bit memory bus.