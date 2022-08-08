Tekken 8 teased with diabolical Kazuya Mishima screenshot

Bandai Namco's Harada teases a new Tekken game at EVO 2022 with a devilishly dangerous Kazuya screenshot, could be Tekken 8.

Bandai Namco has teased a new Tekken game at EVO 2022, and it's likely Tekken 8.

Tekken is coming back sometime and based on the quick teaser clip shown at EVO 2022, it should be an ultra high-def brawler on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

To show off the game's new graphics, Bandai Namco had a stark compare-and-contrast clip showing the cinematic end scene from Tekken 1 where Kazuya throws Heihachi off a cliff. Kazuya turns and looks at the viewer in the classic old-school shot with PS1 graphics, which promptly zaps over to the modernized visuals of the new Tekken game. Kazuya's devil eye gleams in high-def glory.

While Bandai Namco hasn't announced anything yet, Tekken 8 was mentioned in the famous GeForce Now database leak. There's also a possibility that Tekken 8 content could be leaked out as part of the recent Bandai Namco server hack.

Tekken is the most popular mainline fighting series of all time with 53 million games sold to date across all platforms.