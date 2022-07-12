All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Bandai Namco data, assets, and possibly games held ransom by hackers

Billion-dollar games publisher Bandai Namco has been hit by a ransomware attack, and hackers are holding key data hostage.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jul 12 2022 4:47 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Bandai Namco has reportedly been hit by hacking collective ALPHV who is allegedly holding the publisher's data for ransom.

Bandai Namco data, assets, and possibly games held ransom by hackers 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

"ALPHV ransomware group (alternatively referred to as BlackCat ransomware group) claims to have ransomed Bandai Namco," malware watchdog vx-underground said on Twitter. The group is known for stealing corporate data and selling or disseminating it out onto the internet if their demands aren't met.

Bandai Namco has yet to confirm or deny the hack, and purported leaks of new games have started rolling out. The leaks, which include likely sequels as Tekken 8, Dragonball Xenoverse 3, and a new Armored Core game, have been proven fake. The Tekken 8 logo, for example, was used in a fan video (see below) days before the leaks came out, and appeared on r/LeaksandRumors 5 months ago.

It appears that it is Bandai Namco's American offices that have been targeted by ALPHV.

According to ransomware watchdog DarkFeed, Bandai Namco's Bandai Namco America URL was listed as the "victim domain" in the latest hack.

This website links to Bandai Namco's BANDAI NAMCO Amusement America Inc subsidiary, which, according to a 2021 Integrated Report from the company, is linked to "sales of amusement machines."

Conversely, it is the Bandai Namco Holdings USA Inc. that is the main group company that, per the integrated report, sits as the "regional headquarters in the Americas, providing support for the implementation of strategies by operating companies, etc."

Bandai Namco data, assets, and possibly games held ransom by hackers 1 | TweakTown.com

Bandai Namco is one of the most lucrative video game publishers on the planet and is a leading Japanese games giant with nearly $6.5 billion revenues generated last fiscal year through its myriad of video games, manga/anime, toys, and amusement locales.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$47.80
$47.80$47.80$47.80
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/12/2022 at 4:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:pcgamer.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.