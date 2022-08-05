EA's future singleplayer games may not feature microtransactions

EA reveals its major motivations behind singleplayer games while reiterating that live services are the bedrock of its business.

In a recent earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson discussed how singleplayer games fit into its portfolio and why the company will continue to make them. Wilson says that EA makes games for two reasons: storytelling and building online communities. Singleplayer games like Jedi: Fallen Order--whichsold so well that EA changed how it thinks about singleplayer games--fit into the more personal entertainment experience category.

Wilson didn't necessarily say that singleplayer games are "really really important," but did indicate that singleplayer experiences are more creatively-driven and less weighted on EA's business than live service games. Wilson seems to delineate singleplayer from live games and may hint that multiplayer/microtransactions won't be feature in future games like Mass Effect 5 and Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

It's important to remember that EA is very much a service-first company. EA made 81%, or $1.426 billion, from live services in its first quarter as opposed to 19% or $341 million from full game sales. Singleplayer games do have a place at EA and Wilson was saying that it was "really really important" to match overall player expectations to the non-live titles.

Here's what EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in the recent Q1 FY23 earnings call: