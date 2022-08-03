All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Capcom digital game sales at highest point in the past six years

Capcom's digital game sales reach a new quarterly high point of 10.4 million copies, beating all other quarters in six years.

Published Aug 3, 2022 11:26 AM CDT
Capcom's digital game unit sales have reached their highest quarterly peak in the past six years.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Although Capcom's converted earnings dropped 50% since last year the publisher is still doing very well. The Japanese publisher just broke a record on digital game unit sales volume in Q1'22 with 10.4 million games sold. Digital game sales made 89% of total games sold during the quarter. This follows Capcom's comments in 2021 that PC is a "priority platform."

Based on previous comments made by Capcom and data provided in the Q1 reports, we can guess that most of these games were sold during the Steam summer sale on PC.

Digital game sales revenues were actually down year-over-year to $124 million (this is also due to a stronger dollar vs yen foreign exchange rate) from the astronomically high $388 million set in FY21 after the release of Monster Hunter Rise. PC also made up 50% of total game unit sales, or roughly 5.85 million copies.

Given that digital game revenues are down, PC sales are up, catalog made up most of the game sales, and digital is at its highest point in the past six years, it would seem that Steam was the favored platform for purchases. This is rightly so given the huge discounts that Capcom offered recently, including Street Fighter V, Dragon's Dogma, and Resident Evil 4 all discounted to just $5.

NEWS SOURCE:capcom.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

